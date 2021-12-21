Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Purchases 45,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,154.66.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

