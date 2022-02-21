Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 365 by Berenberg Bank

Body

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 365 target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 390.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Stories