Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

