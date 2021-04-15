Roku Inc (ROKU): Price Now Near $377.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ROKU

Currently, ROKU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.23 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ROKU has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ROKU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ROKU’s price is up $3.63 (0.97%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ROKU’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ROKU News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ROKU may find value in this recent story:

ROKU Unveils Express 4K+ Streaming Player & Voice Remote Pro

Roku (ROKU) expands streaming product lineup with an updated Express 4K+ streaming device. The company is launching Roku Voice Remote Pro and Roku Streambar Pro beside rolling out Roku OS 10 update.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market