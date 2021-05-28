Rollins Inc (ROL): Price Up $0.38 (1.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ROL

At the time of this writing, ROL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ROL has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ROL ranks 125th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ROL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ROL’s price is up $0.38 (1.12%) from the day prior. ROL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ROL’s price action over the past 90 days.