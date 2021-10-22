Romeo Power Inc (RMO): Price Down $-0.2 (-4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RMO

Currently, RMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. RMO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, RMO ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RMO’s price is down $-0.2 (-4%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RMO has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Romeo Power Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RMO: Daily RSI Analysis RMO’s RSI now stands at 16.3265.

RMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market