Romeo Power Inc (RMO): Price Up $0.16 (3.27)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (1.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RMO

At the time of this writing, RMO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (1.36%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RMO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, RMO ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RMO’s price is up $0.16 (3.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RMO has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RMO: Daily RSI Analysis For RMO, its RSI is now at 52.7559.

RMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

