Root Inc (ROOT): Price Now Near $3.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ROOT

At the moment, ROOT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. ROOT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, ROOT ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ROOT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ROOT’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ROOT has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ROOT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ROOT: Daily RSI Analysis ROOT’s RSI now stands at 26.087.

ROOT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

