Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

