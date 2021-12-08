Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $505.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $497.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $445.33.

MKTX stock opened at $380.68 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $601.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.44 and a 200 day moving average of $435.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 14.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

