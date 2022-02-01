Rosenblatt Securities Trims Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price to $175.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $193.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

