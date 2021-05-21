Ross Stores Inc (ROST): Price Up $0.57 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.97 (-1.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ROST

At the moment, ROST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.97 (-1.58%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ROST ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ROST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ROST’s price is up $0.57 (0.47%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ROST’s price action over the past 90 days.