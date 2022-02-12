Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,471 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of Trane Technologies worth $253,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $147.55 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

