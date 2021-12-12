Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,658 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Investar worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Investar by 89.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $186.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

