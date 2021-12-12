Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,361 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 434.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

