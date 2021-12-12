Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

CHMI opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

