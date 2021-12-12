Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

