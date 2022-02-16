Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,382 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of NICE worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 879,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.55 and its 200 day moving average is $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

