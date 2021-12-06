Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.35 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $241.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

