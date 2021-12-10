Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $48.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.69.

NYSE PD opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

