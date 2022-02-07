Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $115.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

