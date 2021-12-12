Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,660,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe stock opened at 8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.85. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

ME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

