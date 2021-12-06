Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.92.

ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $5,915,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 68.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

