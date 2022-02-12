Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of Eaton worth $285,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

