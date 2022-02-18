Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $46,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,572,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $4,754,776 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

