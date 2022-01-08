Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $950.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Tesla stock opened at $1,064.70 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

