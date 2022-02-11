Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 410” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Monday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.48.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles