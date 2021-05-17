Royal Bank Of Canada (RY): Price Now Near $100.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RY

At the moment, RY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RY has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

RY ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

RY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RY’s price is up $0.06 (0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RY’s price action over the past 90 days.

