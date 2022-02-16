Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,327 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $58,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

