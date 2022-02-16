Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,962 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.04% of Novanta worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 148,797 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Novanta by 287.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Novanta by 18.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

