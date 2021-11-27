Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

