Royal Bank of Canada Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,407.96.

Shares of SHOP opened at $746.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1 year low of $720.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also