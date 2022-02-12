Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $340,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

