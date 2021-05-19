Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL): Price Now Near $82.74; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RCL

At the time of this writing, RCL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. RCL has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, RCL ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RCL’s price is down $-2.08 (-2.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RCL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RCL’s price action over the past 90 days.

