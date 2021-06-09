Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL): Price Now Near $94.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RCL

At the moment, RCL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RCL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RCL ranks 103rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

RCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RCL’s price is down $-0.91 (-0.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.