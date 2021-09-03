Royal Gold Inc (RGLD): Price Now Near $113.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RGLD

At the moment, RGLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.12 (0.99%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RGLD has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RGLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RGLD’s price is up $2.1 (1.89%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that RGLD has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Royal Gold Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RGLD: Daily RSI Analysis For RGLD, its RSI is now at 81.1594.

RGLD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

