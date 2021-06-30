Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Price Now Near $41.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RPRX

At the time of this writing, RPRX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RPRX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RPRX ranks 184th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RPRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RPRX’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RPRX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RPRX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Royalty Pharma plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.