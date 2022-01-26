Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.15% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

