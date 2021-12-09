Rpc Inc (RES): Price Now Near $4.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RES

At the time of this writing, RES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.91%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RES has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RES ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

RES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RES’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.37%) from the day prior. RES has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RES’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RES: Daily RSI Analysis For RES, its RSI is now at 62.5.

RES and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

