RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD): Price Now Near $9.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RRD

At the time of this writing, RRD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, RRD ranks 147th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RRD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RRD’s price is up $0.05 (0.6%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows RRD’s price action over the past 90 days.

For RRD, its RSI is now at 35.4839.

RRD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RRD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RRD may find value in this recent story:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DRNA, RRD, LEVL, HRC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Novo Nordisk for $38.

