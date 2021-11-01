RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD): Price Now Near $6.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RRD

Currently, RRD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.42%) from the hour prior. RRD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on RRD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, RRD ranks 219th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RRD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RRD’s price is up $0.17 (2.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RRD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RRD: Daily RSI Analysis RRD’s RSI now stands at 52.741.

RRD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

