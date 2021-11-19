RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD): Price Up $0.02 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.3 (3.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RRD

RRD (Get Ratings)’s 9.35 RR Donnelley & Sons Co in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

RRD ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RRD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RRD’s price is up $0.02 (0.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RRD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. RR Donnelley & Sons Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RRD: Daily RSI Analysis For RRD, its RSI is now at 93.3333.

RRD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RRD News Traders

Investors and traders in RRD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

