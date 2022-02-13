Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $230,549.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.