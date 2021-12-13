Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI): Price Now Near $16.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RSI

At the time of this writing, RSI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RSI ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

RSI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RSI’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.18%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row RSI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on RSI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RSI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RSI: Daily RSI Analysis For RSI, its RSI is now at 0.

RSI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error