Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 168,014 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 42,970.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

