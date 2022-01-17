Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

