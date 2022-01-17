Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Fluor worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 728.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

