Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,106 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

