Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,921 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

