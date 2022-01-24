Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP): Price Down $-2.14 (-2.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.05 (-2.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RHP

At the moment, RHP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.05 (-2.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, RHP ranks 216th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RHP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RHP’s price is down $-2.14 (-2.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RHP has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on RHP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RHP: Daily RSI Analysis For RHP, its RSI is now at 0.

RHP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

